Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $119,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,348,000. Varenne Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 481,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,598,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.8%

FLS stock opened at $53.4270 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

