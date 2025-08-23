FY2026 EPS Estimates for EL Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.
Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of EL stock opened at $91.0830 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25.
Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Estee Lauder Companies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.