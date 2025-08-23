FY2026 EPS Estimates for EL Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.0830 on Friday.

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.0830 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

