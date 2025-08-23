FY2026 EPS Estimates for Medtronic Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.54. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2028 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.6210 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

