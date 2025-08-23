Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. 57 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 4.31% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

