Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Generac worth $108,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Generac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $194.3450 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

