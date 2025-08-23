Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of Generac worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Generac by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $194.3450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.