Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Genesis Minerals Limited (OTC:GSISF – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genesis Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genesis Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Genesis Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSISF

Genesis Minerals Stock Performance

About Genesis Minerals

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51.

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.