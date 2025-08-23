Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Genesis Minerals Limited (OTC:GSISF – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genesis Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genesis Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.
