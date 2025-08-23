Global X MLP ETF $MLPA Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $39,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,392,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 260,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MLPA opened at $49.70 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

