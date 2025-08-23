Globant S.A. $GLOB Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Globant by 26.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $58,163,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $69.6890 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

