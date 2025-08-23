Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Globe Life worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,845.05. This represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $141.1480 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

