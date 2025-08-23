Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.58% of Granite Construction worth $118,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 214.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.2%

Granite Construction stock opened at $110.8750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

