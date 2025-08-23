Head-To-Head Analysis: Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 13.01% 21.67% 2.21% MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV $22.72 billion 1.13 $3.08 billion $5.32 8.55 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.62 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and MGT Capital Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing. It is also involved in investment planning, foreign currency purchase/sale, financial advice, brokerage, asset management, investment banking, letters of credit, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring activities. In addition, the company sells mutual funds and debt and capital instruments; issues debit cards; and provides insurance services for car, home, life, medical, employee, and SMEs, as well as cash management services for collection, trustees, payroll, and lines of credit. Further, it provides online banking, POS, payment, reconciliation, documentary collection, import bills of exchange discount, International wire transfer, remittances, storage, inventory management, logistics, marketing, and payroll services. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

