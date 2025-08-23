Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

