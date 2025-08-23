HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.49 Million in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,993 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,002,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $787,791,000 after buying an additional 145,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after buying an additional 3,764,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,569,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 1,045,335 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,337,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,774,000 after buying an additional 386,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after buying an additional 756,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $54.6120 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.