HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21,258.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 202,809 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.