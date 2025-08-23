HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 29,923 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after acquiring an additional 237,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,434,000 after acquiring an additional 170,934 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $109.9110 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.