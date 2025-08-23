Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,174 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,659,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $46.0160 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $673,341.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,067.84. This represents a 21.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,901.24. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.