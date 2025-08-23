Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $109,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $46.0160 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,382.30. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

