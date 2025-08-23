Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Up 4% – Here’s Why

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.49. 325,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 467,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

