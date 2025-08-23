Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Veritas upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

Shares of HBM opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.14.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

