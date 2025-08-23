Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,097,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 505,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

