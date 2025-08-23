Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Up 13.9% – Here’s Why

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) rose 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Imperium Technology Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
About Imperium Technology Group
Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperium Technology Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.