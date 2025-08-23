Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Incyte by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,074.84. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.04 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

