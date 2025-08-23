Innova Wealth Partners Acquires 181 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.