Invesco Ltd. Acquires 85,874 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $22.1140 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

