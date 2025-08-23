Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,677 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 305,497 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schneider National by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 169,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Schneider National Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.3350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

