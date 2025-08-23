Invesco Ltd. Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 452.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.