Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2,655.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 621,935 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

PRA stock opened at $24.0020 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. ProAssurance Corporation has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

