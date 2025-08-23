Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE MTX opened at $63.8180 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 733.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.