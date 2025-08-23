Invesco Ltd. Sells 330,087 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $22.9950 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.24. WK Kellogg Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

