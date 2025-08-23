Invesco Ltd. Sells 35,022 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camtek by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $110.73.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.57 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

