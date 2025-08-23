Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Terex

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.