iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $38,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.