iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.