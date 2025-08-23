iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Stock Holdings Lifted by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,198.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,222,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,864,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,821,000 after buying an additional 2,838,680 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

