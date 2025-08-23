ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 826,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $106,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ITT by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ITT by 3,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 72.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $170.9290 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

