JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $20.5840 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

