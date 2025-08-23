Kadant Inc $KAI Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $38,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 97.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $340.5350 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

