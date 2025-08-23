Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

