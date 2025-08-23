Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $109,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $454.2080 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.14.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

