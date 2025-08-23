Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $111,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after buying an additional 430,757 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,094.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 328,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 3.2%

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.3150 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.