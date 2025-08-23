Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 141,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 36,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the first quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 18,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.