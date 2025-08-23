Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 93 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of WST opened at $247.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

