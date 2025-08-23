Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Graco by 43.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $87.3110 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

