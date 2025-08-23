Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $36.22 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

