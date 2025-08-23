Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 226 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $91,087,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $52,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $78.0320 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

