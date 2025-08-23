Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,479 Franklin Universal Trust $FT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $614,000.

NYSE FT opened at $7.90 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

