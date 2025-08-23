Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 912 Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Acuity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acuity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Acuity by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $326.9210 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.