Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,499 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February $IFEB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

IFEB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $29.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.