Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $53.7030 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

